MILAN Oct 24 Moody's downgraded the credit
rating of small Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di
Spoleto's to highly speculative on Tuesday saying its
deteriorating asset quality made it likely the bank would
require outside support.
Pop Spoleto's long-term rating, already at 'junk' level, was
cut by a further four notches to B3 from Ba2. Moody's said the
bank, based in the central Italian region of Umbria, was under
review with uncertain direction.
Moody's said a planned 30-million-euro ($38.89
million)capital hike by Pop Spoleto was delayed in September by
the Bank of Italy, which is carrying out an inspection at the
bank.
Pop Spoleto's second-largest investor, Italy's No.3 lender
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has signalled it is
keen on spinning off its 26 percent stake, raising doubts about
shareholders' willingness to support the small lender.
Pop Spoleto shares have lost about 19 percent in the last
twelve months, giving it a market value of around 50 million
euros. It held 3.9 billion euros of assets at the end of June.