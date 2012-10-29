BUCHAREST Oct 29 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 265.4 million lei ($75.33 million) for the first nine months on Monday, up 30 percent from the same period of 2011.

The reported figure compares with a forecast of 242.8 million lei in a Reuters poll and with a net profit of 204.5 million lei in January-September of last year.

The bank also said net provisions stood at 265.7 million lei in the first nine months.

Banca Transilvania reported its results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). ($1 = 3.5232 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)