BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
BUCHAREST Feb 12 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 320.4 million lei ($97.5 million) for last year on Tuesday, up 40 percent from 2011.
The figure compares with a forecast of 324 million lei in a Reuters poll. The bank also said net provisions stood at 379.4 million lei in 2012.
"We will propose to our shareholders to capitalise the profit in order to continue the bank's growth," Horia Ciorcila, president of the bank's board of directors said in a statement.
Banca Transilvania reported its results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). ($1 = 3.2867 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.