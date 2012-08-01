BRIEF-CapitaLand says unit entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements
* CapitaLand strengthens foothold in Greater Tokyo with acquisition of three office buildings and a mall for s$620.1 million
BUCHAREST Aug 1 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 179.6 million lei ($48.26 million) for the first half on Wednesday, up 47 percent from the same period of 2011.
The reported figure compares with a forecast of 164.4 million lei in a Reuters poll and with a net profit of 122.1 million lei in January-June of last year. The bank also said net provisions stood at 164.4 million lei in the first half.
Banca Transilvania reported its results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). ($1 = 3.7215 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Oil traders for the last two weeks have shrugged off reports that U.S. stockpiles are brimming at their largest levels ever recorded, as the market continues to bet that crude prices will climb higher.
* Against subdued growth environment of 2016, delivered a steady income stream, supported by our diverse fee and lending businesses