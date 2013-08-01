BUCHAREST Aug 1 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 180.2 million lei ($54.21 million) for the first half on Thursday, above market expectations.

The figure compares with a forecast of 168.9 million lei in a Reuters poll and with a 179.6 million lei net profit in the first half of 2012.

The bank said net provisions stood at 141 million lei in January-June, from 182.7 million in the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.3244 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran)