BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST Aug 1 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 180.2 million lei ($54.21 million) for the first half on Thursday, above market expectations.
The figure compares with a forecast of 168.9 million lei in a Reuters poll and with a 179.6 million lei net profit in the first half of 2012.
The bank said net provisions stood at 141 million lei in January-June, from 182.7 million in the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.3244 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran)
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).