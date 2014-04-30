BUCHAREST, April 30 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (BT) reported a net profit of 103.4 million lei ($32.12 million) for the first quarter, up roughly 23 percent from the same period of 2013, it said on Wednesday.

The bank also said net provisions were 102.1 million lei at the end of March against 78.5 million in March 2013, as the bank maintained a prudent provisioning policy, it said.

"Our major goal for 2014 is to boost revenues and streamline processes," BT's chief executive officer Omer Tetik said. "Figures show significant increases of traded volumes through BT and of operating revenues, that grow faster than the bank's assets." ($1 = 3.2187 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)