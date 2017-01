BUCHAREST Aug 12 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says records net profit of 458.26 million lei ($114.91 million) in the first Half, up 141 percent from the same period of 2015.

* Says BT's assets totalled 47.9 billion lei at the end of June, up 24.1 percent from the same period of last year.

* Says non-performing loans accounted for 9.17 percent of its loan portfolio.

($1 = 3.9881 lei) (Bucharest newsroom)