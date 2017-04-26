BRIEF-CME Group reaches open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
BUCHAREST, April 26 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania
* Says records net profit of 246.17 million lei ($59.56 million) in the first quarter, up 7.7 percent on the year.
* Says Banca Transilvania Group's overall profit stood at 266.9 million lei, up 15.5 percent compared with the first quarter of 2016.
* Says its total assets rose 0.2 percent on the year to 51.9 billion lei.
* Says its solvency ratio was 19.3 percent (18.5 percent without profit).
* Board chairman Horia Ciorcila: "We had a good start this year, with results according to our objectives and expectations. The outlook of Romania’s economic development encourages us to go on with our ambitious plans to grow and consolidate Banca Transilvania and the BT Financial Group." Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1328 lei) (Bucharest newsroom)
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.