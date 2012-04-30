BUCHAREST, April 30 Romanian lender Banca
Transilvania reported a net profit of 91.8 million
lei ($27.72 million) for the first quarter on Monday.
The reported figure compares with a forecast of 62.3 million
lei in a Reuters poll earlier this month. The bank also said net
provisions stood at 83.88 million lei in the first three months
of the year.
Banca Transilvania reported its results under International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the fist time. Under
Romanian accounting standards, the bank recorded a net profit of
31.8 million lei in the first quarter of last year.
($1 = 3.3120 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas)