BUCHAREST Feb 13 Romanian lender Banca
Transilvania's (BT) net profit rose by 19.5 percent
on the year to 448 million lei ($115.54 million) in 2014,
largely matching expectations as operating revenues rose.
Raiffeisen analysts had forecast a profit of 442 million lei
for Romania's third biggest lender in terms of assets.
"We will preserve the endeavour to increase efficiency and
support the Romanian economy, attentive and cautious to the
challenges raised by the current economic environment in Romania
and in the neighbouring region," Horia Ciorcil, Chairman of the
board of directors, said in a statement.
At the end of 2014, the bank's total assets were 35.6
billion, with its loan portfolio balance expanding 5.3 percent.
It said non-performing loans represent 10.9 percent of its
portfolio, below the average of the local banking system, while
write-offs amounted to 759 million lei in 2014. Net provisions
stood at 638 million.
Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG
and its partners have agreed to sell their Romanian business to
Banca Transilvania, the lender said on Dec. 10.
($1 = 3.8775 lei)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)