(Adds CEO quotes on negotiations, details)

By Sergio Goncalves

PORTO, Portugal Feb 5 Shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI rejected a proposed spin-off of its African assets on Friday that was opposed by Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos in the latest dispute between the bank's owners.

BPI's largest shareholder, Spain's Caixabank, was unable to use its full 44.1 percent voting stake due to a statutory cap on voting rights of 20 percent. Dos Santos has an 18.6 percent stake.

With that restriction in place, the proposal garnered 63 percent of the votes, just short of the required two-thirds at a shareholder meeting.

BPI officials said they still hoped a solution can be found to allow a spin-off of African assets, consisting primarily of its lucrative Angolan operation BFA, to go ahead.

The move would help improve solvency ratios after new European rules qualified Angolan credit and debt exposure as risky assets to be fully provisioned for.

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's long-serving president, is BPI's second-largest shareholder who last year fended off a takeover bid for BPI by Caixabank.

The defeat of the African plan had been expected and the next round of the tug of war between investors is taking shape.

BPI's board said late on Thursday it will call a new shareholder meeting to vote on eliminating the voting rights cap.

Although a previous attempt to scrap the cap last year failed, sinking Caixabank's bid, the new proposal pushed BPI shares as much as 9 percent higher on Friday. They were still about 5 percent higher after the rejection of the spinoff.

Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman also controls Unitel, which holds a 49.9 percent stake in BFA and had refused to give consent to the transmission of BPI's stake through the proposed operation.

Last month, BPI's board rejected an offer by Unitel to buy a 10 percent stake in BFA for 140 million euros.

The BPI-proposed split, designed to ease pressures from the European Central Bank on solvency ratios, would have put the entire 50.1 percent stake in BFA, along with stakes in two banks in Mozambique, into a separate entity.

"It's a complex situation... but the attitude (of main shareholders) has been very constructive," said BPI CEO Fernando Ulrich.

"We are convinced this will end well... it's all about negotiations until the last minute, which is where it's at."

He said the Angolan stakeholders wanted a larger stake in the new entity without having to launch a formal takeover offer. But the CMVM market regulator had ruled out such an option.

(Writing by Andrei Khalip)