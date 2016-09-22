LISBON, Sept 22 Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos signalled on Thursday she had agreed for her telecoms firm Unitel to take control of Banco BPI's Angolan arm, allowing the Portuguese bank to sidestep risk provisions that could have strained its finances.

BPI, which is subject to a takeover bid from Spain's Caixabank, offered on Tuesday to sell a 2 percent stake in its Angolan bank BFA to Unitel, which is indirectly controlled by dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president.

In return, dos Santos, who has an 18.6 percent stake in BPI, dropped her long-standing opposition to the Caixabank deal.

Caixabank formally launched its bid late on Wednesday and slightly upped the price.

"I salute the solution found to resolve the situation at BPI, which reflects shareholders' consensus," she said in e-mailed remarks to Reuters.

"The conditions are in place for both BPI and BFA to consolidate their positions in the Portuguese and Angolan markets, contributing to economic growth in both countries," wrote dos Santos, who has recently become the CEO of Angolan state oil company Sonangol, a major shareholder in another Portuguese bank, Millennium BCP.

Since BPI's stake will now drop below 50 percent it will no longer consolidate BFA on its books, which the BPI board believes will allow it to avoid additional provisions on risky assets demanded by new European Union rules that would have strained its capital ratios.

Investors have been concerned about the weakness of Portugal's banks after two messy bank rescues in 2014 and 2015.

The solution may be far from ideal, however, as it still leaves BPI - and likely soon Caixabank - with a large illiquid stake in a bank it does not control. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Axel Bugge and Mark POtter)