PORTO, Sept 21 Shareholders in Portugal's Banco
BPI approved on Wednesday the lifting of a 20 percent voting
right limit - the key condition for a takeover bid by Spain's
Caixabank to go ahead - ending months of wrangling between
stakeholders.
"The unblcking of statutes has been finally approved. The
Caixabank bid has the conditions to move ahead," one of the
shareholders told reporters after the vote.
The shareholder meeting to vote on the issue had been
postponed twice from its initial date of July 22.
Caixabank, BPI's biggest shareholder with a 45 percent
stake, will now be able to exercise its full ownership in BPI.
Its bid had been opposed by Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos,
the daughter of Angola's president who has a stake of about 20
percent in the Portuguese bank, and a local shareholder.
Earlier, Banco BPI proposed selling a 2 percent stake in its
Angolan unit BFA to a company controlled by dos Santos in
exchange for Luanda's support in the vote.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by Axel Bugge)