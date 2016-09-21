BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
LISBON, Sept 21 Spain's Caixabank has to make a new mandatory takeover bid for Portugal's Banco BPI, Portugal's stock market regulator CMVM said on Wednesday, which could force an increase in the bid price of 1.113 euros a share offered in April.
The decision by CMVM came hours after shareholders in BPI lifted a 20 percent voting right limit, clearing the way for the takeover by the Catalonia-based giant, which already owns 45 percent of the bank, and ending months of wrangling between stakeholders.
The CMVM only said in a statement that a mandatory offer for all of BPI has to be launched, but did not specify if the price has to go up. Caixabank CEO said last week he had no plans to raise the "adequate" offer price. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.