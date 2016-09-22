MADRID, Sept 22 Spain's Caixabank said
on Thursday it would launch a share sale of 9.9 percent of its
capital to boost its capital ratios in light of its bid on
Wednesday for Portugal's Banco BPI.
On Thursday's market close, the 585 million shares that
Caixabank said it would sell had a value of around 1.4 billion
euros ($1.57 billion).
Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder, said in a filing with
Spain's market regulator that two institutional investors
already had signalled interest to buy into the accelerated sale
for a total of around 380 million euros.
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
