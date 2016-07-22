(Adds chairman quotes, details)
PORTO, Portugal, July 22 A meeting of
shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI, that started on Friday and
was expected to lift a 20 percent limit on voting rights, was
suspended until September due to a legal injunction, in a new
snag for a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank.
The bid is opposed by the bank's No. 2 shareholder, Angolan
investor Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president.
Caixabank has said its bid hinges on the scrapping of the voting
rights limit, which has so far allowed dos Santos to fend off
its attempts to control the country's third-largest lender.
Chairman of the BPI board Artur Santos Silva said the
injunction blocked the vote due to a minor procedural issue,
which Santos Silva expected to be resolved by Tuesday.
He said Caixabank had then proposed to postpone the meeting
for 45 days, which shareholders approved. Portugal's market
regulator CMVM had suspended trading in BPI shares on Friday
awaiting the result of the vote.
"I am very sorry about this situation ... which is hard to
understand," he said, adding the injunction was based on the
fact that the minutes of the board meeting that set Friday's
vote had lacked a formal seal of approval. "On Tuesday this
problem will disappear," he said.
He did not name the shareholder who launched the injunction,
but shareholders at the meeting said Portuguese shareholder
Violas Ferreira, who has a 2.7 percent stake in BPI, had
presented it.
Thanks to a government decree in April aimed at putting an
end to voting right limits in the banking sector, Caixabank
would have voted with its full 45 percent stake in BPI to lift
the cap. The motion requires a two-thirds majority to pass.
In April, Caixabank launched a takeover bid for the lender,
offering 1.113 euros per share, less than its initial offer of
1.329 euros, which dos Santos fended off last year.
Dos Santos has already said the price is too low and wants
an independent auditor to fix a minimum price for BPI shares,
above the current offer. She has also accused the government of
making an "unprecedented and clearly partial" decision in
changing the law on rights limits.
But BPI's board has called the new offer "opportune and
friendly", if low. It said an eventual takeover should help
resolve the problem of BPI's excessive exposure to risky Angolan
assets and better prepare the lender to meet growing capital
requirements from regulators.
BPI, which draws most of its profit from Angola, has been
affected by a change in European rules that classify all
exposure to the African country as risky and to be fully
provisioned for, significantly reducing BPI's solvency ratios.
It has to cut the exposure and comply soon or pay hefty fines.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by Axel Bugge and Susan Thomas)