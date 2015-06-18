LISBON, June 18 Portugal's CMVM market regulator
on Thursday suspended share trading in Banco BPI,
pending new information a day after its shareholders failed to
lift a 20 percent cap on voting rights, throwing a takeover bid
by Spain's Caixabank into doubt.
BPI Chief Executive Fernando Ulrich said on Wednesday that
despite the rejection of the key condition of Caixabank's bid,
the offer was still "alive" and the Spanish bank would
communicate its position as soon as possible.
BPI shares were last up 1.86 percent at 1.259 euros in early
trading on Thursday after slumping more than six percent on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)