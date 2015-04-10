LISBON, April 10 Angolan investor Isabel dos
Santos has proposed that Banco BPI, in which she is the
second-largest shareholder, vote on lifting the 20 percent cap
on shareholders' voting rights in a move seen speeding up the
outcome of a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank.
Dos Santos, who is Africa's richest woman and the daughter
of Angola's president, had earlier proposed that Banco BPI
initiate merger talks with local competitor Millennium
bcp instead of accepting the near 1.1 billion euro
($1.17 billion) takeover bid by Caixabank.
But lifting the 20 percent cap on shareholders' voting
rights was the condition established by Caixabank when
it launched the bid in February. Eliminating the cap would
enable Caixabank, which holds 44.1 percent of BPI, to vote with
its full holding in BPI.
BPI issued a statement late on Thursday saying that Dos
Santos' company Santoro proposed that shareholders vote on
lifting the statutes at a shareholder meeting on April 29.
Santoro holds 18.6 percent of BPI.
In order to change the voting rights statute, the proposal
has to be supported by three-quarters of shareholders voting in
the meeting.
"Santoro is proposing the unblocking of statutes, on which
the Caixabank offer hinges," said Andre Rodrigues, an analyst at
Caixa BI.
"If the second-largest shareholder proposes it, our first
reading is that they will support it, so this can be seen as a
significant step towards the success of the takeover bid."
Still, BPI's board has rejected Caixabank's takeover bid of
1.329 euros a share as too low, and that an adequate bid price
would be 2.26 euros a share. The Spanish bank has said it will
maintain its current offer, which is still subject to approval
by anti-trust and European regulators..
Shares in BPI traded 0.75 percent lower at 1.4560 euros a
share on Friday.
($1 = 0.9421 euros)
