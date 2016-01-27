LISBON Jan 27 Portugal's second-largest listed
bank, Banco BPI BBPI.LS, swung to a net profit of 85.4 million
euros in the fourth quarter of last year from a year-ago loss of
49 million, led by recovering domestic activities while profit
overseas dropped.
Full-year profit reached 236.4 million euros after the bank
lost a net of 163.6 million euros in 2014.
The bank also said its board had decided to reject a
proposal by Angola's Unitel, where BPI's second-largest
shareholder Isabel dos Santos holds a large stake, to buy a 10
percent stake in BPI's Angolan unit BFA, which it seeks to spin
off.
In the last quarter of 2015, net profit at overseas
operations fell 27 percent to 31.1 million euros. The Portuguese
operation had a net profit of 54.2 million euros in the period
after a year-ago loss of 92 million.
The bank's total net interest income - the difference
between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits
- rose 29 percent for the year to 624.6 million euros, helped by
lower deposit rates and the repayment of pricey state loans to
the state.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)