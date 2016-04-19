LISBON, April 19 Portugal's CMVM market
regulator won't lift its suspension on trad in Banco BPI shares
until the country's second largest listed bank has clarified the
European Central Bank's position on its exposure to Angola, a
source with knowledge of the situation said.
Spain's Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder with a 44
percent stake, launched a takeover offer for BPI on Monday but
BPI's holding of 50.1 percent of Angolan bank BFA remains
unresolved. New European banking rules took effect this month,
requiring BPI to fully provision for Angolan assets or face
large daily fines.
BPI has said it is talking to the ECB for clarification.
"CMVM is waiting for a statement from BPI to the market to
clarify the ECB's position on its exposure to BFA before it will
lift the trading suspension," said the source.
Daily fines for BPI could be over 160,000 euros.
Trade in BPI's shares has been suspended since April 11, the
day after the European rules on exposure to Angolan assets took
effect.
Talks between Caixabank and BPI's second largest
shareholder, Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, collapsed at
the weekend. The talks centered on Caixabank buying dos Santos'
stake in the bank and she, in turn, buying BPI's stake in BFA.
Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and daughter of Angola's
president, holds 49.9 percent of BFA via Unitel, the Angolan
telecoms firm she controls jointly with state oil company
Sonangol.
Caixabank launched its bid for BPI after the government
removed a shareholder voting limit for banks, enabling the
Spanish bank to use its full holding in BPI at shareholder votes
rather than being limited to 20 percent.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)