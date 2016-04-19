LISBON, April 19 Portugal's CMVM market regulator won't lift its suspension on trad in Banco BPI shares until the country's second largest listed bank has clarified the European Central Bank's position on its exposure to Angola, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Spain's Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder with a 44 percent stake, launched a takeover offer for BPI on Monday but BPI's holding of 50.1 percent of Angolan bank BFA remains unresolved. New European banking rules took effect this month, requiring BPI to fully provision for Angolan assets or face large daily fines.

BPI has said it is talking to the ECB for clarification.

"CMVM is waiting for a statement from BPI to the market to clarify the ECB's position on its exposure to BFA before it will lift the trading suspension," said the source.

Daily fines for BPI could be over 160,000 euros.

Trade in BPI's shares has been suspended since April 11, the day after the European rules on exposure to Angolan assets took effect.

Talks between Caixabank and BPI's second largest shareholder, Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, collapsed at the weekend. The talks centered on Caixabank buying dos Santos' stake in the bank and she, in turn, buying BPI's stake in BFA.

Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and daughter of Angola's president, holds 49.9 percent of BFA via Unitel, the Angolan telecoms firm she controls jointly with state oil company Sonangol.

Caixabank launched its bid for BPI after the government removed a shareholder voting limit for banks, enabling the Spanish bank to use its full holding in BPI at shareholder votes rather than being limited to 20 percent.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)