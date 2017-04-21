Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
SANT'ELPIDIO, Italy, April 21 Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has selected four bidders for the sale of a bad loan portfolio which it expects to conclude in four to five weeks, the head of the lender's strategic committee said on Friday.
The four investors shortlisted are Cerberus, Bain Credit, Blackstone and Algebris, Banco BPM's Pier Francesco Saviotti said on the sidelines of a Tod's shareholder meeting, confirming a press report.
Banco BPM, born in January from the merger of Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano, is looking to sell a portfolio of secured bad loans with a gross book value of 700-800 million euros. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za,)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.