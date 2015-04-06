SAO PAULO, April 6 The top executive of
private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA on Monday
said the Brazilian government has the ability to tighten its
budget, reversing years of economic policies that he said
imposed a burden on public finances.
Congress must approve a package of measures to curb spending
and reduce national debt to "give the country relief," said Luiz
Carlos Trabuco, Bradesco's chief executive officer, at a bank
event in São Paulo.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, who took office in January,
is trying to push through a package of spending cuts and tax
increases, reversing the looser fiscal policies of President
Dilma Rousseff's first term. Economists have forecast that
Levy's plan will probably push the economy into recession before
eventually subduing inflation, balancing public finances and
restoring confidence.
Trabuco said the government's target for the primary budget
surplus, or excess revenue over expenses before debt servicing,
equal to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product is feasible.
The country does not yet have conditions of growing
outstanding credit at a fast pace, Trabuco said.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and David Gregorio)