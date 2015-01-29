SAO PAULO Jan 29 Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, beat fourth-quarter
earnings estimates on Thursday after taking advantage of
climbing interest rates to reprice new loans.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time charges,
rose to a record 4.132 billion reais ($1.59 billion) in the
quarter, up 4.6 percent and 29.2 percent on a quarterly and an
annual bases, respectively, Bradesco said in a securities
filing.
A Reuters poll of nine analysts predicted recurring profit
of 3.971 billion reais. Recurring return on equity, a widely
used gauge of profitability for banks, ended the quarter at 20.1
percent, above the poll's estimate of 19.8 percent.
($1 = 2.5959 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)