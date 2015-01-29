(Adds comment, share performance in paragraphs 3-8)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Jan 29 Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's second-biggest private sector bank, on Thursday
forecast lower lending growth for this year than it estimated
for 2014, highlighting the economic headwinds facing Latin
America's largest economy.
In a securities filing, Bradesco said its loan book could
grow 5 percent to 9 percent in 2015, compared with the 6.5
percent growth achieved last year. The lender had predicted 7
percent to 11 percent credit growth for 2014.
Net interest income could grow 6 percent to 10 percent,
signaling Bradesco may keep raising borrowing costs through the
year to offset slower loan volumes.
The forecasts highlight increased caution as Brazil's
economic problems and growing skepticism over President Dilma
Rousseff's ability to jumpstart growth dampen demand for credit.
Last year, banks extended loans to Brazilian consumers and
companies at the slowest pace since 2007, central bank data
showed this week.
Economists and companies warn that Brazil is faced with a
second straight year of stagnation and persistently high
inflation in 2015. Falling commodity prices are a particular
problem given its dependence on commodity exports and foreign
capital inflows to fund its record current account shortfall.
In spite of the challenging outlook, Bradesco beat
fourth-quarter estimates on the back of prudent loan
disbursements, rising interest rates on loans and a decline in
defaults that enabled management to trim loan-loss provisions.
Bradesco posted record recurring net income, or profit
before one-time charges, of 4.132 billion reais ($1.59 billion),
up 4.6 percent and 29.2 percent on quarterly and annual bases,
respectively. A Reuters poll expected recurring profit at 3.971
billion reais.
"Though seeing notable risks to commercial credit quality,
we continue to be encouraged by good results," said Saúl
Martínez, an analyst with JPMorgan Securities. "Profitability
will remain good and, if Brazil risk diminishes, the profit bias
over time seems skewed to the upside."
Shares were almost unchanged at 35.17 reais on Thursday.
Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks,
totaled 20.1 percent, above the poll's estimate of 19.8 percent.
Higher rates helped boost interest income for a third
consecutive quarter. Loan-loss provisions fell 1.2 percent to
3.307 billion reais, well below estimates, even after
delinquencies in some corporate loans climbed.
Rising fee and insurance income helped offset rising
non-interest expenses, the filing showed.
Management will discuss results at a conference call later
in the day.
($1 = 2.5959 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Mark Potter and Alden Bentley)