EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO Feb 6 The board of Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's third-largest listed bank, will propose to shareholders a capital increase of 8 billion reais ($2.6 billion), granting new shares to current shareholders, the company said on Monday.
According to a securities filing, the measure will be put to shareholders at a meeting on March 10. Bradesco said it will use profit reserves to increase its share capital from 51.1 billion reais to 59.1 billion by distributing 1 new share to investors for every 10 already held.
($1 = 3.11 reais) (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Daniel Flynn)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.