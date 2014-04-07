SAO PAULO, April 7 The Brazilian government and
lenders are still deciding the terms of a potential loan to
electricity industry clearinghouse CCEE, a senior executive at
Banco Bradesco SA said on Monday.
The transaction will likely be a loan rather than a bond
sale, said Sergio Figueiredo, Bradesco's senior vice president
for wholesale and private banking, at an event in Sao Paulo.
Three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters
in March that the government is helping arrange around 8 billion
reais ($3.6 billion) in bank loans to CCEE to help bolster the
finances of ailing power distributors.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
