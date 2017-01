SAO PAULO Dec 1 Octavio de Barros plans to relinquish his post of chief economist at Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA at the end of the year, after more than 13 years in the position.

In a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday, Barros said he will be replaced on an acting basis by Fernando Honorato Barbosa. Barros became Bradesco's chief economist following Bradesco's purchase of the Brazilian unit of BBVA SA. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)