NEW YORK, June 3 Banco Bradesco SA was sued on Friday in a U.S. court by shareholders who accused it of concealing its involvement in a bribery scheme, an effort to avoid a 3 billion Brazilian reais ($850.89 million) tax fine, and weaknesses in its internal controls.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on behalf of holders of its American depositary shares, and seeks class-action status on behalf of ADS investors between April 30, 2012, and May 31, 2016.

Shareholders claim that the share price was inflated because of alleged false and misleading statements by Banco Bradesco. ($1 = 3.5257 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)