SAO PAULO Aug 3 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, agreed to purchase HSBC Holdings Plc's business in the country, according to a securities filing early on Monday.

Bradesco was advised on the deal by its own investment banking unit Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan Chase & Co and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)