BRIEF-Checkers Drive-In Restaurants agrees to be sold for $525 mln - WSJ
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
SAO PAULO Aug 3 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, agreed to purchase HSBC Holdings Plc's business in the country, according to a securities filing early on Monday.
Bradesco was advised on the deal by its own investment banking unit Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan Chase & Co and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.