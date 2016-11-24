SAO PAULO Nov 24 Banco Bradesco SA plans to
enhance existing mobile phone banking platforms to lure younger
clients and stem potential competition from financial technology
start-ups that are turning more appealing to customers, a senior
executive said on Thursday.
Bradesco, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, sees
banking mobility solutions as a way to make business sustainable
over time amid more demand for digital services, Mauricio Minas,
a senior vice president in charge of technology and operations,
said at a meeting with investors in São Paulo.
