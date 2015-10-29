SAO PAULO Oct 29 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's
second largest private-sector bank, slightly beat third-quarter
profit estimates on Thursday, after a bigger-than-expected
increase in interest and fee income helped offset climbing
loan-loss provisions.
The Osasco, Brazil-based lender earned net income before
one-time items of 4.533 billion reais ($1.16 billion) last
quarter, about 0.6 percent more than in the second quarter,
according to a statement. A reuters poll of seven analysts
predicted so-called recurring profit of 4.437 billion reais.
($1 = 3.9053 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)