SAO PAULO, April 28 Banco Bradesco SA missed
first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, after a harsh
recession and rising defaults forced Brazil's third-largest
listed bank to raise loan-loss provisions and step up
renegotiations with some large corporate borrowers.
Recurring net income at Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco
totaled 4.113 billion reais ($1.17 billion) in the first
quarter, missing an average consensus estimate of 4.292 billion
reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
The indicator, a gauge of profit excluding one-time items,
fell 3.8 percent and 9.8 percent on an annual and quarterly
bases, according to a statement.
($1 = 3.5234 Brazilian reais)
