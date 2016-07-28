SAO PAULO, July 28 Banco Bradesco SA missed
second-quarter profit estimates and raised the forecast for
loan-loss provision expenses this year, as Brazil's
third-biggest listed lender faces a deluge of requests from
debt-laden corporate customers to stretch out loan terms.
In a securities filing on Thursday, Bradesco said
recurring net income, a gauge of profit that excludes onoe-time
items, came in at 4.161 billion reais ($1.28 billion) last
quarter, missing the average consensus estimate of 4.213 billion
reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
The Osasco, Brazil-based bank also revised an estimate for
loan-loss provision expenses this year to a range between 18
billion reais and 20 billion reais, up from a prior forecast of
16.5 billion reais to 18.5 billion reais first issued in
January.
($1 = 3.2591 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)