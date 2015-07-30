(Adds comments)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, beat second-quarter
profit estimates on Thursday after fee income came in stronger
than expected and loan-loss provisions peaked despite an uptick
in defaults.
Recurring net income, or earnings excluding one-time items,
rose to a record 4.504 billion reais ($1.35 billion) for the
quarter, topping the 4.339 billion reais estimate in a Reuters
poll. Recurring profit rose 5.4 percent in the quarter and 18.4
percent on an annual basis.
The numbers underscore the resilience of Bradesco's business
model, which increasingly relies on the sale of insurance and
other financial services as much as on credit. While interest
income fell slightly after loan-book growth stagnated, Bradesco
expects to charge borrowers more for their loans in the face of
mounting economic risks in Brazil.
The numbers also indicate that neither Brazil's steepest
economic downturn in 25 years, nor fallout from the country's
biggest corruption scandal, may prevent the largest listed banks
from posting robust second-quarter results.
Rising borrowing costs in Brazil are helping banks counter
the impact of higher loan-loss provisions and weak credit
demand.
"Bradesco is still generating strong interest income growth
as loan repricing continues, and is maintaining excellent cost
control despite weak loan growth and high provisions," said
Philip Finch, a strategist with UBS Securities in London.
The company kept its full-year loan book expansion forecast
unchanged but raised its estimate for growth in interest income,
or revenue from loan-related transactions, to between 10 percent
to 14 percent this year. Prior guidance stood at between 6
percent and 10 percent.
Fee income ended the quarter at 6.12 billion reais, beating
analysts' estimate of 5.94 billion reais. Interest income was
13.54 billion reais, trailing analysts' estimated 13.59 billion
reais after income from trading of financial securities halved
in the quarter.
Loan-loss provisions fell less than 1 percent on a quarterly
basis to 3.55 billion reais, in an indication that efforts to
strengthen Bradesco's balance sheet against an unwanted jump in
loan delinquencies could be over for the time being. Analysts in
the poll forecast provisions at 3.76 billion reais for the
quarter.
For UBS's Finch, the main concern about Bradesco going
forward remains the quality of loans and delinquency levels.
Executives are slated to discuss second-quarter results in a
conference call later on Thursday.
($1 = 3.3262 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Susan Fenton and Bernadette Baum)