a day ago
Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates despite higher provisions
July 27, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates despite higher provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a strong performance from its insurance division and higher fee income offset an increase in loan-loss provisions.

In a securities filing, Bradesco said net income excluding one-off items, commonly known as recurring profit, totaled 4.704 billion reais ($1.5 billion), up 1.2 percent from the first quarter.

$1 = 3.1389 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely

