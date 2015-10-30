(Recasts to add view on large corporate defaults, background
throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Oct 30 Defaults among large corporate
borrowers in Brazil probably peaked, following months of steady
increases, as industrial, farming and services firms actively
seek to refinance their debts, executives at Banco Bradesco SA
said on Friday.
The ongoing rise in defaults among consumers as well as
small- and mid-sized firms is unlikely to weigh down the quality
of Bradesco's loan book, they said, as the nation's No. 2
private-sector lender moves along with a three-year strategy to
grow in less risky segments.
In the absence of "surprise events in the coming months,
defaults among the large corporate segment should remain flat,
or even decline, in our view," Carlos Firetti, Bradesco's head
of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss
third-quarter results.
Even if some or many of those large borrowers fell in
arrears on their loans, Bradesco has amassed sufficient
loan-loss provisions as well as generic and excess loan-loss
reserves to help the bank navigate through the current credit
market cycle without any significant trouble, Chief Financial
Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti noted at the same call.
Their remarks contrast with the prevailing view among most
analysts and investors, who say that the risk of more companies
failing to roll over or repay their debt is on the rise as they
struggle with a record debt burden, the nation's steepest
recession in a quarter century and a slumping currency.
RECORD LEVERAGE
A sample of 1,000 companies in Latin America's largest
economy had debt equivalent to a record 3.1 times 12-month
trailing operational earnings this year, with leverage being
more widespread than previously thought, analysts at Credit
Suisse Securities said in a client note this week.
Large corporate defaults at Bradesco improved in the third
quarter, while delinquencies among smaller firms and individuals
kept rising, the bank said in its quarterly earnings report
released on Thursday.
Last quarter, Bradesco used gains in the value of deferred
tax assets to boost so-called excess and generic reserves while
setting aside more money to cover loan losses. Management will
keep those additional provisions at current levels or higher for
as long as necessary, Angelotti said.
Trends in provisions remain the biggest issue for Brazilian
banks because of the recession, which could turn out to be the
longest since the 1930s.
Bradesco shares rose 1 percent on Friday, partly erasing
losses recorded the prior day, when the bank beat third-quarter
profit expectations but unveiled a hefty build-up in provisions.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)