METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
SAO PAULO Oct 29 Loan-loss provisions at Banco Bradesco SA are currently at levels deemed comfortable, as Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank expects defaults to rise slightly and gradually over the coming quarters, executives said on Thursday.
Bradesco is managing to lower fundraising costs, which is allowing it to capture a bigger portion of credit spreads as the risk perception of Brazilian borrowers worsens, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.