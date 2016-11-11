SAO PAULO Nov 11 Improving confidence and economic conditions will pave the way for a gradual recovery in Brazil's banking industry next year, feeding into more demand for credit, executives at Banco Bradesco SA said on Friday.

In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said the country's recession might have touched rock bottom, noting the economy should react to policy stimulus next year. Demand for new loans should gain momentum soon as a result, he said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)