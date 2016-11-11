BRIEF-NextEra Energy Partners LP Q4 results press release
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Partners LP's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Improving confidence and economic conditions will pave the way for a gradual recovery in Brazil's banking industry next year, feeding into more demand for credit, executives at Banco Bradesco SA said on Friday.
In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said the country's recession might have touched rock bottom, noting the economy should react to policy stimulus next year. Demand for new loans should gain momentum soon as a result, he said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Partners LP's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Inc's fourth-quarter earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k9oUz8)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab