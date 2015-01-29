SAO PAULO Jan 29 Loan delinquencies and
loan-loss provisions are likely to remain stable in coming
months for Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's second
largest private-sector bank, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos
Angelotti said on Thursday.
Loan defaults could remain stable thanks to stricter credit
risk assessment, Angelotti said at a conference call to discuss
fourth-quarter earnings. As a result, Bradesco's loan-loss
provisions could grow at a slower pace than that of the bank's
loan book this year, he added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves)