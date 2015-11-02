LISBON Nov 2 Bank Millennium, the Polish unit of Portugal's lender Millennium bcp has enough capital to face the prospects of a pricey foreign exchange conversion of mortgage loans and a banking tax, Millennium BCP CEO said on Monday.

Shares in both banks fell last week, hit by the prospects of a bank tax in Poland after an election victory for the Eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party there, which seeks to tax banks' assets at 0.39 percent next year.

"The PiS victory has its impacts," CEO Nuno Amado told reporters, adding though that he expected negotiations to lead to "a proportional and reasonable agreement" regarding the conversion of mortgage loans. "As for the tax, we are awaiting calmly, hoping for common sense."

"We think these impacts have been priced in in terms of share prices and our analysis points to the bank being sufficiently capitalised for these scenarios," he said, expecting the issues to be resolved possibly by the end of the year. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)