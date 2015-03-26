Hong Kong stocks fall on Fed minutes before Trump-Xi meeting; China steady
* Most Fed policymakers see bond policy change this year -minutes
LISBON, March 26 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, said on Thursday it sold a 15.41 percent stake in its Polish subsidiary Millennium Bank at 6.65 zlotys ($2) a share, a 10 percent discount from Wednesday's closing price, raising 304 million euros ($335 million).
It said the sale, designed to reinforce the bank's capital after it fell at the end of last year, will increase its fully-implemented common equity Tier 1 capital ratio by 46 basis points.
($1 = 3.7000 zlotys)
($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)
* Most Fed policymakers see bond policy change this year -minutes
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)