LISBON Jan 21 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, has no concerns about the ECB's plans to analyse its portfolio of non-performing loans and sees it as an "opportunity" after cleaning its books since 2009, a board member at the bank said on Thursday.

Shares in BCP have slumped sharply in the past few days on concerns about the lender's loan portfolio after news that the European Central Bank was scrutinising some non-performing loans.

Its shares rebounded 8.3 percent on Thursday as the concerns eased.

Board member Miguel Maya said he did not know if the ECB had already contacted the bank or that it will do so, but he welcomed the proposal after the bank cleaned up its loan portfolio since Portugal's debt crisis.

"As such I am pleased about this, I see it as an opportunity," he told Reuters. "Portugal is ready for this and we will give the information that is requested when there is a request, but we have no concerns over this."

"Like any institution that gives credit, having non-performing loans is part of it, but it is not worrying."

Various Italian banks said this week that they had been contacted by the ECB over non-performing loans.

Maya said the bank is also ready to confront any potential plans by Polish authorities to convert mortage loans into zlotys from Swiss francs. BCP controls Bank Millennium in Poland.

"We are prepared for any scenario, within the scenarios that are known," he said.

The Polish government has presented a draft to charge banks for the conversion of mortage loans into zlotys.

"Obviously this could reduce profitability for a period, but it will not put at risk in any way the solvability of the bank, neither in Poland nor in Portugal, not even in the worst scenario," he said. (Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing by Axel Bugge)