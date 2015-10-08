(Adds dropped word "indicative" in first parapgarph)

LISBON Oct 8 The European Central Bank has informed Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp , of its new indicative capital adequacy requirements, which the lender already meets, a financial sector source close to the bank told Reuters on Thursday.

The source would not give the actual new Core Tier 1 capital ratio required of Millennium bcp under the European banking union, but said the bank was "comfortable about it".

Separately, Millennium bcp said it agreed to merge its Angolan subsidiary Banco Millennium Angola with the African country's privately-held Banco Atlantico, which will help improve its solvency ratios.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 capital ratio, which stood at 13.1 percent in June under phased-in criteria, will rise by 37 basis points as a result of the merger.

Millennium's shares have risen sharply in the past few days. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)