Fitch Withdraws Peresvet's Ratings
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Russia-based CJSC Peresvet Bank's (Peresvet) 'D' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'C' senior unsecured debt ratings for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Peresvet. A complete list of rating actions is at the end of this release. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating Sensitivities are not applicable as the ratings have been