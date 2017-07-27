FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 16 hours
Millennium BCP swings to profit in first half
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Porsche joins manufacturer rush to Formula E
Sport
Porsche joins manufacturer rush to Formula E
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 5:15 PM / in 16 hours

Millennium BCP swings to profit in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, July 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's second-largest bank Millennium bcp, posted on Thursday a sharp turnaround in first half net profit to 89.9 million euros, boosted by falling non-performing loans and a strong rise in net interest income.

"This is a very positive evolution in our recurring result and we had a very positive development in our non-performing exposures and non-performing loans," said chief executive Nuno Amado.

In the first half a year ago Millennium posted a net loss of 197.3 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose nearly 13 percent to 678.5 million euros, helped by the bank now having paid off all outstanding contingent convertible bonds(CoCo) to the government.

Still, impairments rose 27.7 percent to 203 million euros in the first quarter.

Millennium carried out a capital increase in February of 1.33 billion euros, allowing it to pay off the last 700 million euros of outstanding CoCos. China's Fosun raised its stake in Millennium to 23.92 percent in the capital hike.

Its fully-loaded core Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.3 percent in the first half, up from 9.7 percent a year earlier.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.