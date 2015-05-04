LISBON May 4 Portugal's largest listed bank
Millennium bcp posted on Monday a bigger than expected
rise in first quarter net profit, boosted by strong gains in net
interest income.
First quarter net profit jumped to 70.4 million euros from a
loss of 40.7 million euros the same period a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, net profit
of 44 million euros.
"After a very complex, difficult period...Millennium bcp
returned to profits after four years of losses," chief executive
Nuno Amado told reporters.
The bank struggled during Portugal's debt crisis, when it
sought expensive state-backed loans.
Net interest income - the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - jumped 39
percent to 328.4 million euros, compared with analysts' forecast
of 330 million euros.
The bank's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio reached 11.8
percent using phased-in criteria and 9.9 percent fully
implemented.
Amado said improving capital ratios were helped by gains on
bonds and by the sale of a stake of 15.4 percent of Bank
Millennium in Poland.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)