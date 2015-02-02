LISBON Feb 2 Portugal's largest listed bank
Millennium bcp cut its 2014 net loss to 218 million
euros from 740 million in 2013 as net interest income rose, but
still failed to staunch losses in the last quarter as it had
hoped due to one-off tax adjustments.
CEO Nuno Amado told reporters that without taking into
account one-off impacts, "the bank clearly reached break-even"
in the fourth quarter.
The net loss in the fourth quarter alone reached almost 120
million euros, higher than the 111 million expected on average
by analysts, but down from 143 million posted a year ago.
A year earlier, BCP's net loss totaled 740.5 million euros,
partly weighed down by its loss-making Greek unit that has since
been sold.
Net interest income - the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose nearly 39
percent to 325 million in the quarter, slightly exceeding the
average forecast of 312 million euros. For the whole year net
interest income rose almost 32 percent to around 1.12 billion
euros.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)