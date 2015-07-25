UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian lender Banco Daycoval SA said on Friday that a shareholder assembly had approved a buyout plan by its controlling shareholders, according to a securities filing.
The bank said it had hired Banco Santander Brasil SA to advise on the deal.
The Dayan family, which owns 72 percent of Daycoval, presented a plan to delist the company last month, buying out minority shareholders for about 623 million reais ($186 million).
The bank, which provides corporate and banking services, is the latest company to delist from the São Paulo Stock Exchange as a severe market downturn gives controlling shareholders the opportunity to eliminate the cost of having a company listed.
($1 = 3.36 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Ken Wills)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February