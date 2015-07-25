SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian lender Banco Daycoval SA said on Friday that a shareholder assembly had approved a buyout plan by its controlling shareholders, according to a securities filing.

The bank said it had hired Banco Santander Brasil SA to advise on the deal.

The Dayan family, which owns 72 percent of Daycoval, presented a plan to delist the company last month, buying out minority shareholders for about 623 million reais ($186 million).

The bank, which provides corporate and banking services, is the latest company to delist from the São Paulo Stock Exchange as a severe market downturn gives controlling shareholders the opportunity to eliminate the cost of having a company listed.

