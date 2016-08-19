SAO PAULO Aug 19 Ativos SA will perform bad debt-collection activities for parent company Banco do Brasil SA, the state-controlled lender that wants to expand in Brazil's thriving troubled loan market, Chief Risk Officer Walter Malieni said in an interview.

Banco do Brasil, the nation's No. 1 lender by assets, wants Ativos to operate in the secured loan market, where subsegments such as auto loans sank in recent years in the wake of rising borrowing costs, Malieni said. Ativos might buy chunks of loans that are current but face the risk of going overdue, he added.

"We see Ativos as a vector that could help us gain operational efficiency and conduct some of those duties as a contractor," Malieni said, referring to bad debt collection activities.

With unemployment spiking and inflation eroding disposable income, Brazilian households are defaulting on their loans at the fastest pace in six years. Toxic debt is also increasing for companies, which are succumbing to flagging sales and record bankruptcy filings amid Brazil's harshest recession since the 1930s.

Taking advantage of that trend, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG and Cerberus Capital Management LP sought to create ventures to invest in soured consumer and corporate loans, joining local companies to buy distressed credit assets.

On Dec. 31, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value, agreed to pay about 1.21 billion reais for an 82 percent stake in Recovery do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest debt collection company, and a pool of non-performing loans from Grupo BTG Pactual SA.

Ativos netted 160 million reais ($50 million) of profit for the 12 months ended in June. Malieni ruled out spinning off the unit, which has about 1.1 billion reais in assets.

Distressed debt collection firms acquire large portfolios of credit from a bank at a steep discount and then rework each loan individually, profiting after repackaging them into securities, taking over the collateral or restructuring them. For banks, bad-loan sales help them clean up their balance sheets in times of economic hardship.

($1 = 3.2052 Brazilian reais)