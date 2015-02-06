Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 6 Brazil's state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA said on Friday it had appointed Alexandre Abreu as its new chief executive officer.
Abreu, previously vice president of retail banking, will take over from Aldemir Bendine who left the bank to head state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.