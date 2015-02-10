SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazilian state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA on Tuesday tapped José Maurício Pereira Coelho as chief financial officer, following the unexpected departure of Ivan Monteiro last week.

In a statement, the Brasilia-based bank said Coelho, 48, would replace Monteiro immediately. A 27-year veteran of Banco do Brasil, Coelho was formerly the bank's finance director and head of capital markets underwriting.

The bank also named Raul Francisco Moreira, 43, to replace Alexandre Abreu as senior vice president for retail banking, the statement added. Moreira, also with 27 years of experience at the state bank, was formerly in charge of Banco do Brasil's card business.

Abreu was named chief executive officer of Brazil's largest bank by assets last Friday. The prior CEO, Aldemir Bendine, quit to take the top post at state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Monteiro also left for the company, commonly known as Petrobras, to take on the CFO post. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)